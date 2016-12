Effie L. Gardner, 88, of Marble Falls died Dec. 14, 2016. She was born Jan. 3, 1928 in Marlow, Oklahoma.

No services will be held at this time.

Arrangements by Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home, 1805 U.S. 281 North in Marble Falls, (830) 693-4373. Go to clementswilcoxfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.