Charles Roger Hewitt, 91, of Marble Falls died Dec. 21, 2016

Charles Roger “Chuck” Hewitt, 91, of Marble Falls, Texas, was received into Heaven on Dec. 21, 2016. He was born Sept. 5, 1925, in Amite County, Mississippi, to Robert T. and Elna Terrell Hewitt.

Preceding him in death were his parents and loving wife, Oni Fay Minton Hewitt.

After serving in the Navy during World War II, he graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi, where he met his future wife.

The majority of his working career was spent as a multi-state sales representative for Federated Metals (ASARCO) out of Houston.

Those left to love and miss him are his daughter, Cindy Schroeder and husband Wayne of Marble Falls; brothers, Phillip Hewitt of Summit, Mississippi, and Billy J. Hewitt and wife Mary of Monticello, Mississippi; and a host of other friends and family members, including his extended family at Gateway Gardens Assisted Living.

A memorial service is 2 p.m. Dec. 29 at First United Methodist Church in Marble Falls. Burial of his ashes will take place at Memorial Oaks Cemetery in Houston at a later date.

Arrangements by Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home, 1805 U.S. 281 North in Marble Falls, (830) 693-4373. Go to clementswilcoxfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.