Burnet CISD accepting nominations for Hall of Honor

JENNIFER FIERRO • STAFF WRITER

BURNET — Families aren’t the only groups with annual traditions begun by past generations and still practiced today. Those established practices — opening presents during a specific time, playing dominoes with Grandpa after a holiday meal — are what make each family strong, unique and extraordinary, said Burnet Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Keith McBurnett. For him and BCISD, that describes the annual Hall of Honor.

“We remember the stories of the special people that make it the outstanding school district it is today,” he said.

While the newest group won’t be unveiled for another month, nominations are still being accepted until Tuesday, Jan. 6, for the hall’s fourth class.

McBurnett said officials haven’t received as many nominations as they have in the past, so he encourages people to take the time to send in their nominee.

“Everyone knows someone in our school district who was special,” he said.

The class has four categories: distinguished Burnet High School graduate; distinguished BHS athlete; distinguished former school board member; and distinguished former employee.

Each individual must be at least removed from their position or graduated for at least 10 years.

Nominations are found on the district website at burnetcisd.net. Click on Hall of Honor under the Community tab. Or call the school district at (512) 756-2124 to inquire about getting the nomination form on paper.

“I think everyone knows that person,” McBurnett said. “Take the time to go online and tell us. It’s a very short application.”

Part of the process includes submitting a 200-word piece on why this individual should be considered for the Hall of Honor.

McBurnett said people shouldn’t let that part keep them from recommending someone. A member of the BCISD staff will gladly work with nominators to complete the forms.

“We’ll take that nomination verbally and write it for them,” he said.

Some of the past members of the hall include former pro football players Dudley Meredith and Doak Field, Bill Robertson, Capt. Jason E. Holbrook, and former teacher Charles Dagher.

The class will be honored during the Burnet Chamber of Commerce annual awards banquet Feb. 11.

