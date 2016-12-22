Blanco County authorities need help finding rural burglars

CONNIE SWINNEY • STAFF WRITER

JOHNSON CITY — Blanco County investigators are on the trail of a possible burglary operation where more than $40,000 worth of items were stolen from a residence in a single incident.

On Dec. 21, Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers offered a reward up to $2,000 to help the Blanco County Sheriff’s Office catch the thieves.

The incident happened Nov. 17 on Smith West Ranch Road in Blanco County.

Items taken included a gun safe with several firearms, a jewelry and a jewelry box, tools, battery charges along with an Kawasaki all-terrain vehicle and trailer, and a pickup truck.

On Nov. 24, authorities found one suspect asleep in the stolen pickup parked in the driveway of a residence just outside Bastrop.

“However, we know there are other suspects involved, and we want to hold them accountable for their actions,” Blanco County Sheriff’s Capt. Ben Ablon said. “We’re asking through Crime Stoppers anyone who has information about this crime they can call in anonymous and get a reward if their information leads to an arrest.”

The method and extent of the crime prompted investigators to search for more suspects.

“(They) had gone into a window that had been left open, removed the screen and got into the house. It’s not a location that someone would be driving by accidentally,” Ablon said. “We suspect somebody knew the owner wasn’t going to be home.”

He stressed residents can not only help to solve the crime but can play a role in preventing the next one.

“Keep the windows locked up, secure your valuables, keep them out-of-sight,” Ablon said.

“If you have neighbors, look out for each other. If you see something suspicious call law enforcement,” he added. “We might have been able to catch the suspects when they’re leaving and put the bad guys in jail.”

Anyone with information regarding the Blanco County burglary is asked to call the Blanco County Sheriff’s Office at (830) 868-7104 or Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-8477. For more information, go to www.hillcountryareacrimestoppers.com.

