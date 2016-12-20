Llano County Jail bookings for the period of Dec. 13-19, 2016

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Dec. 13-19, 2016, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Andrea Rene Allen, 30, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 16 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) on a commitment order-fraudulent use/possession of identifying information. She was released Dec. 18 after a commitment.

Joey Dewayne Allen Jr., 31, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 14 by LCSO for failure to appear-criminal mischief. He was released Dec. 16 after posting a $4,000 bond.

John Riley Austin, 56, of Austin was arrested Dec. 17 by LCSO for assault a family/household member. He was released the same day after posting a $12,500 bond.

Clifford Owen Bohannon, 46, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Dec. 15 by LCSO for possession of a dangerous drug and duty on striking a fixture/highway landscape. No bond or release information was available.

Amy Nicole Burch, 23, of Austin was arrested Dec. 16 by LCSO for failure to appear-assault on a public servant, failure to appear-evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, surety surrender-possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear-unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and failure to appear-shoplifting. No bond or release information was available.

Trina Louise Carter, 46, of Georgetown was arrested Dec. 15 by LCSO for surety surrender-possession of a controlled substance. She was released Dec. 17 after posting a $20,000 bond.

Andrew Michael Fullmer, 30, of Tow was arrested Dec. 16 by the Llano Police Department (LPD) for possession of a dangerous drug. No bond or release information was available.

Jeremiah P. Johnson, 36, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 18 by LCSO for possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Nicholas Tyler Jones, 18, of Llano was arrested Dec. 13 by LPD for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

David Allen Coe McGuire, 37, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Dec. 16 by LCSO for driving while intoxicated. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Heather Lynn McHale, 29, of Poland, Indiana, was arrested Dec. 16 by LPD for failure to appear-fraudulent destroying/removal/concealment and failure to appear-theft of property. She was released the following day after posting a $4,000 bond.

Jacob Harley McHale, 25, of Llano was arrested Dec. 18 by LPD for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. No bond or release information was available.

Grady Franklin Miller, 53, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 18 by LCSO for interfering with an emergency request for assistance. He was released the same day after posting an $800 bond.

Troy Don Pruitt, 43, was arrested Dec. 14 by LCSO for driving while intoxicated. He was released the following day after posting a $2,000 bond.

Howard Frederick Rodick II, 44, of Llano was arrested Dec. 16 by LCSO for speeding. He was released the same day after posting a $500 bond.

Ronald Harold Shannon Jr., 27, of Llano was arrested Dec. 13 by LPD for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released Dec. 15 after posting a $1,500 bond.

Christopher Jagden Singh, 29, of Tow was arrested Dec. 16 by LCSO for assault of a family/household member. He was released Dec. 18 after posting a $12,000 bond.

Robert Scott Sutton, 28, of Llano was arrested Dec. 13 by LPD for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released Dec. 15 after posting a $1,500 bond.

Krissy Love Swearingen, 38, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 16 by LCSO for assault causing bodily injury. She was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Cody James Tester, 21, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 16 by LCSO for criminal mischief. He was released the following day after posting an $800 bond.

Danny Ray Tillery Sr., 44, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 17 by LCSO for driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after posting a $2,000 bond.

Jesse James Tower, 31, of Lometa was arrested Dec. 18 by LPD for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and speeding. He was released the same day after posting a $10,000 bond.

Zachary Preston Warren, 21, of Llano was arrested Dec. 18 by LPD for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. No bond or release information was available.