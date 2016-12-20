Burnet County Jail bookings for the period of Dec. 14-19, 2016

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Dec. 14-19, 2016, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Paccamon Bunsrinak, 18, was arrested Dec. 14 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Miss Tipsuda Chuaijiw, 27, was arrested Dec. 14 by ICE on an immigration detainer. She was released the following day to ICE.

Ashton Ross Correll, 17, of Taylor was arrested Dec. 14 by an outside agency for theft of property. He was released Dec. 16 after posting a $27,500 bond.

Bart James Potts, 42, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 14 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD) for violation of a bond/protective order. He was released the following day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Garret Roderick Taylor, 25, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 14 by BPD for possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released Dec. 18 with credit for time served.

Randall Lee Worrell, 43, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 14 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) for bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Justine Alyssa Arnold, 24, was arrested Dec. 15 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD) for possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance. She was released the following day after posting a $9,000 bond.

Samee Desirae Bessent, 24, of Cherokee was arrested Dec. 15 by BCSO for possession of marijuana, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance and by the San Saba County Sheriff’s Office (SSSO) for assault causing bodily injury. No bond or release information was available.

John Wesley Buster Jr., 24, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 15 by BCSO for theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Jeffery Dean Carlisle, 47, of Nolanville was arrested Dec. 15 by the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) for possession of a controlled substance, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, and driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Lauren Rachal Chelette, 27, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 15 by BCSO for unauthorized use of a vehicle. She was released the same day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Kenneth James Covert, 57, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 15 by the Horseshoe Bay Police Department (HBPD) for possession of marijuana. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Carlos Cueller, 22, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 15 by GSPD for possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance. He was released the same day after posting a $9,000 bond.

Terrell Gene Glenn Jr., 47, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 15 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) for motion to revoke-harassment. No bond or release information was available.

William Garrett Goudeau, 22, of Lampasas was arrested Dec. 15 by LPSO for tampering with/fabricating with physical evidence, capias pro fine-evading arrest/detention, consumption of alcohol by minor, failure to appear/bail jumping, violation of a promise to appear, and theft of property. He was released the following day to an outside agency.

Michael Wayne Leech, 27, of Mesquite was arrested Dec. 15 by LPSO for a parole violation, possession of a controlled substance, and driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Sydney Kathleen Moore, 26, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 15 by BCSO for bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

John Keith Neimann, 49, of Kempner was arrested Dec. 15 by LPSO for burglary of a building and on a hold. No bond or release information was available.

Erika Rochelle Smith, 24, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 15 by BPD for driving while intoxicated, displaying expired registration/license plate, and speeding. She was released the following day after posting a $3,185.23 bond.

Daniel Wolboldt, 28, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 15 by BCSO for a parole violation. No bond or release information was available.

Gary Lee Biddy, 62, of Lampasas was arrested Dec. 16 by LPSO for a parole violation. No bond or release information was available.

Mario Borja, 27, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 16 by MFPD for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. He was released Dec. 18 after posting a $7,500 bond.

David Deleon Dillard, 48, of Lampasas was arrested Dec. 16 by LPSO for assault on a family member, bond forfeiture-assault causing bodily injury-family violence, and motion to adjudicate-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

James Henry Fry, 43, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 16 by BCSO for a commitment-intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury. No bond or release information was available.

Carlos Guardado-Contreras, 26, of Austin was arrested Dec. 16 by BPD for bail jumping/failure to appear and driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after posting a $2,500 bond.

John Michael Horal, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 16 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD) for failure to identify as a fugitive. He was released Dec. 18 after posting a $1,500 bond.

Steven Wayne Kennedy Jr., 42, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 16 by MFPD for criminal trespass. He was released the following day after posting a $4,500 bond.

Karl Arthur Kuchenbacker, 64, of Richardson was arrested Dec. 16 by BCSO for a weekend commitment-driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Eric Ray Montoya, 26, of Lampasas was arrested Dec. 16 by LPSO for possession of marijuana, an expired operator’s license, capias pro fine-public intoxication, capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia, capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility, and capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Joseph Brian Perez, 44, of Lake Victor was arrested Dec. 16 by BPD for driving while license is invalid. He was released Dec. 18 after posting a $1,500 bond.

Henry Pina II, 20, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Dec. 16 by BCSO for robbery. No bond or release information was available.

Daniel Salgado-Rangel, 29, of Del Valle was arrested Dec. 16 by BPD for driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Antonio Torres, 46, of Lometa was arrested Dec. 16 by LPSO for failure to maintain financial responsibility, unsafe speed, and indecency with a child-sexual contact. No bond or release information was available.

MacLain Crede Young, 22, of Burleson was arrested Dec. 16 by BCSO for a commitment-driving while intoxicated. He was released Dec. 19 per commitment.

Aaryan Corbett Amburgey, 25, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 17 by GSPD for failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury, reckless driving, and capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility. No bond or release information was available.

J.T. Warren Breeden, 19, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 17 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) for no fishing license (when required). He was released Dec. 19 after paying a fine.

Juan Cruz-Macedo, 22, was arrested Dec. 17 by ICE for an immigration detainer. He was released Dec. 19 to ICE.

Jesus Hernandez-Morin, 27, was arrested Dec. 17 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released Dec. 19 to ICE.

Jonathan Brian Lynch, 43, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 17 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD) for assault of a family/household member. He was released the following day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Nisterandany Mendoza-Loza, 24, was arrested Dec. 17 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released Dec. 19 to ICE.

Joshua James Murphy, 18, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 17 by DPS for duty on striking fixture/highway landscape. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Edward William Still, 51, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 17 by MFPD for failure to appear-driving while intoxicated and driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Barbara Jeanice Galindo, 53, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 18 by MFPD for possession of a dangerous drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released the following day after posting a $4,500 bond.

Jacob Lee Landoni, 18, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Dec. 18 by MFPD for criminal trespass. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Jordan Louis Manuel, 23, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 18 by BPD for public intoxication. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Ashley Adams, 29, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 19 by BCSO for burglary of a habitation. No bond or release information was available.

James Michael Burleson Sr., 25, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Dec. 19 by MFPD for theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Phillip Grant Castillo, 21, of Houston was arrested Dec. 19 by MFPD for bond forfeiture-credit/debit card abuse. No bond or release information was available.

Alan Gene Edmiston, 45, of Buda was arrested Dec. 19 by BCSO for theft. No bond or release information was available.

Tommy Leavines, 42, of San Antonio was arrested Dec. 19 by MFPD for driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Ashly Alexis McGee, 26, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 19 by BPD for possession of a dangerous drug, possession of marijuana, and driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Chester Alvin Mitchell, 32, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 19 by BCSO for burglary of a habitation and driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Kwamena Opoku Duartey, 29, of Killeen was arrested Dec. 19 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the same day to ICE.

Allen Dwayne Pearson, 34, of Baytown was arrested Dec. 19 by BCSO for possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Christopher James Stanley, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 19 by BPD for possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Jonathan James Watson, 34, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 19 by BCSO for revocation of probation-driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Daniel Wolboldt, 28, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 19 by BCSO for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, forgery of a financial instrument, and possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.