Barbara E. Binion, 81, of Llano died Dec. 17, 2016

Barbara E. Binion passed away Dec. 17, 2016, in Llano, Texas, at the age of 81. She was born Sept. 5, 1935, in Polk County, Arkansas, to M.E. Ellison and Loda Jane (Davis).

Barbara was a resident of Llano since 1996, coming from Harker Heights, Texas. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Llano and sang in the church choir.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mack and Loda Ellison; husband, Ben Binion; daughter Rhonda Sue Terry; brother, Wayne Ellison; and sister Maxine Gibson.

Barbara is survived by her daughters Deborah Peck and husband Kenny of Llano and Cathy Terry Painter of Surfside; sister Bettye Burns of Friendswood; grandchildren, Holli Turner, Kraig Werchan, Austin Clark Painter, Justin Armijo, Lynsey Armijo, Tina Ripley, and Lenny Peck; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

A memorial service is Jan. 14 at First Baptist Church in Llano with the Rev. Rick Cundieff officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hill Country Memorial Hospice, 808 Reuben St., Fredericksburg, TX 78624; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements by Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.