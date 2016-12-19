Roy Lee Motley, 86 of Marble Falls died Dec. 15, 2016

Roy Lee Motley, 86 of Marble Falls, Texas, passed away Dec. 15, 2016. He was born to Charles Omar and Mayme (Alford) Motley on Sept. 30, 1930, in Hubbard, Texas.

Roy graduated from Hubbard High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951-1954.

Roy worked for Union Carbide Chemical Corp. near Port Lavaca, where he retired as a shift production leader and emergency director after 31 years. He served an additional three years as head of site security.

Roy and his wife, Rita, ran a small cattle ranch and raised Appaloosa horses. He was a Baptist deacon for more than 60 years, a counselor in the Baptist Royal Ambassador Boys Program for 20 years, a regional director, and on the Texas Baptist Men’s Disaster Relief Program

Roy is survived by his wife of 65 years, Rita, of Marble Falls; son Daniel “Red” Motley and wife Lisa of New Braunfels; grandchildren, Mahon and Audra Motley; sister, Katherine Miller Vaughn and husband Clovis of LaGrange; nephew Tommy Miller; and niece Sandy Oatman. Also surviving are great-nieces and great-nephews.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents and son Russell Motley.

A memorial service is 2:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at First Baptist Church in Kingsland with the Rev. Bubba Stahl officiating.

Memorials may be given in Roy’s name to First Baptist Church, 3435 W. Ranch Road 1431, Kingsland, TX 78639.

Arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. Go to putnamcares.com to sign an online guest register.