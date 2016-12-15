Granite Shoals man faces child sex assault charge, criticizes investigation

CONNIE SWINNEY • STAFF WRITER

GRANITE SHOALS — A young child’s description of an inappropriate sleeping arrangement prompted authorities to charge a Granite Shoals man with aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to arrest documents.

However, the suspect, 44-year-old Bryant Edward Dulin, claimed the allegation against him is false and criticized “the process they used to examine her and talk to her.”

Granite Shoals Police Department investigators reported that the alleged incident took place on or about Dec. 7 in a Burnet County residence, the complaint stated.

Dulin was arrested Dec. 13 and booked into the Burnet County Jail on the charge and posted a $150,000 bond the following day, jail records showed.

Investigators identified the child as under the age of 6 years old and reported the suspect “was making (the alleged victim) sleep naked in bed with him,” according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

After an interview and medical examination of the girl, a nurse and Granite Shoals police investigator reported the girl indicated the accused had touched her inappropriately, causing her pain.

A report by Child Protective Services initiated the investigation into the allegation.

In a phone interview Dec. 15, Dulin said, “I know they are professional, (but) I know they’re confused. It’s the process they used to examine her and talk to her.”

Dulin said he was unaware of the accusation until his arrest.

“I didn’t do this,” Dulin said. “I’m innocent of all charges.”

Granite Shoals police officials say they stand by the process and methods used to build their case.

“This investigation is no different than any other report or process in which we gather evidence and information,” GSPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Chris Decker said. “The interview process with a minor is conducted through the (Hill Country) Child Advocacy Center, who have trained investigators specifically for these types of cases and victims.

These are credible people, law enforcement professionals and forensic specialists, who are part of this process,” he added.

If convicted, Dulin faces a possible minimum sentence of 25 years to life in prison due to the age of the victim and up to a $10,000 fine.

connie@thepicayune.com