Llano County Jail bookings for the period of Dec. 6-12, 2016

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Dec. 6-12, 2016, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Thomas Earl Davis, 62, of Llano was arrested Dec. 8 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) for stalking. He was released Dec. 11 after posting a $75,000 bond.

Anthony Joseph Green, 31, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 10 by LCSO for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and abandoning/endangering a child-imminent danger of bodily injury. He was released the following day after posting a $70,000 bond.

Danielle Lynn Hamilton, 40, was arrested by LCSO for bond forfeiture-driving while intoxicated. She was released Dec. 9 to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO).

Kevin Ray Huddleston, 32, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 11 by LCSO for public intoxication. He was released the same day to see a judge.

Michael Evans Inkster, 41, of Garland was arrested Dec. 8 by LCSO for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault of a family/household member. He was released the following day after posting a $75,000 bond.

Cynthia Lynn Mabry, 56, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 10 by LCSO for driving while intoxicated. She was released the same day after posting a $2,000 bond.

John Wesley Maxwell, 32, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Dec. 9 by LCSO for assault of a family/household member and unlawful restraint. He was released the following day after posting a $12,000 bond.

Benjamin Robert Morgan, 28, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 8 by LCSO for motion to revoke probation-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Hayden Bradley Norris, 32, of Odessa was arrested Dec. 8 by LCSO for motion to revoke probation-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Justin Robert Olmeda, 21, of Ballenger was arrested Dec. 6 by LCSO for a probation violation-possession of a controlled substance and insufficient bond. No bond or release information was available.

Aaron Jacob Riggs, 27, of Llano was arrested Dec. 8 by LCSO for insufficient bond. He was released the same day after posting bond.

Brian Michael Roberts, 34, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 9 by LCSO for displaying fictitious motor vehicle registration. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Christopher Wayne Saverance, 28, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 7 by LCSO for assault causing bodily injury-family violence. He was released Dec. 11 after posting a $1,500 bond.

Brad Duke Simecek, 36, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Dec. 8 by LCSO for failure to maintain financial responsibility. He was released the following day after posting a $64,480 bond.

Clive Edwin Singleton III, 25, of Llano was arrested Dec. 7 by LCSO for failure to appear-resisting arrest/search/or transport. No bond or release information was available.

Jennifer Nichole Sutton, 32, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 8 by LCSO for motion to revoke probation-debit/credit card abuse, speeding, and theft by check. She was released Dec. 10 after posting a $26,000 bond.

Christopher Rush Tucker, 31, of Llano was arrested Dec. 11 by LCSO for possession of marijuana and public intoxication. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Jake Austin Yates, 28, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 11 by LCSO for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug, driving while intoxicated, and possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.