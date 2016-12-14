Lilliam Valdes, 86, of Marble Falls died Dec. 11, 2016

Lilliam Valdes, 86, of Marble Falls, Texas, formerly of Big Spring, passed away Dec. 11, 2016. She was born in Havana, Cuba, and immigrated to the United States in 1953.

Mrs. Valdes loved America and loved her family. She taught elementary school for 22 years in Big Spring. She was involved in the International Wives Club and the square dancing club as well as with First United Methodist Church. Her hobbies included ceramics, sewing, and playing bridge.

She is survived by her son, Al Valdes Jr. and wife Greta of Marble Falls; daughter, Cathy Cole and husband Tony of The Woodlands; grandchildren, Zane, Whitney, and Kyla; and great-grandchildren, Asher and Cade.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Al Valdes Sr.

Cremation arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. Go to putnamcares.com to sign an online guest register.