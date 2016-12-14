Commissioners appoint first woman to Burnet County constable position

CONNIE SWINNEY • STAFF WRITER

BURNET — For Millicent “Missy” Bindseil, her future in law enforcement was sealed on the day of her birth.

“As my mother likes to put it, we blame my dad,” Bindseil said.

Her father, Jerry Williamson, is a former police chief for the Hondo Police Department.

“When I was born, Daddy brought Mom and I home in his patrol car,” Bindseil said. “She said, from then on, there was no changing anything.”

Ever since that time, Bindseil has made it a habit to set a few extraordinary milestones in her life.

Most recently, Burnet County Commissioners approved appointing her to the Precinct 4 Constable position. She is the first woman to hold the position in Burnet County.

“I am extremely honored and excited to be given this opportunity,” said Bindseil, who currently works as a Burnet County Adult Probation Department officer.

“I would really like to thank Judge James Oakley, Sheriff-elect Calvin Boyd, the current Precinct 4 Constable Chris Jett, and Precinct 4 Commissioner Joe Don Dockery — because they are the ones who recommended me to the commissioners — for giving me this chance and trusting me with this responsibility,” she said.

Jett is leaving the post to become a captain at the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office for Boyd.

“Chris and I have a great working relationship. We probably talk two or three times per day,” Bindseil said. “I’m going to take some leave from here so I can get with Chris and we can have a very smooth transition.”

Her job covers security of the Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace court, serving civil papers, and peace officer duties.

“With the experience in the past, I’ve done quite a few things to include civil and courtroom security,” she said. “It’s going to be invaluable for this position.”

Bindseil started her career in 1992 with a stint in juvenile probation. In 1993, she served in the Bell County Adult Probation Department.

In 1997, Bindseil entered the police academy and went to work for the Temple Police Department.

The job included serving as a program and presentations officer as well as doing undercover work for a Temple area interdiction task force.

Her duties evolved into work with a Travis County Sheriff’s Office task force.

While serving in U.S. Air Force from 2003-07, Bindseil worked as a special agent with the Office of Special Investigations.

“The Air Force instills their core values in you, and I do live by those every day,” she said. “Those are integrity first, service before self, and excellence in everything you do.”

She became a dispatcher and deputy in 2008 for the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office, where she eventually began handling warrants and bonds for the office.

Bindseil worked at BCSO until 2014.

“I already had an established, good working relationship with all the law enforcement, fire, police, EMS, probation, the court system, and the prosecutors,” she said. “(Becoming a constable) will allow me to get out in the public and work more one on one with the citizens, not just Precinct 4, but all of Burnet County.”

Bindseil’s education includes a degree in criminal justice.

Aside from her law enforcement, training, and education credentials, she has remained active with Burnet County Santa’s Helpers for several years.

“Some families are less fortunate, and I cannot imagine growing up without something underneath the tree,” she said. “It is our way of giving back to the community and showing that law enforcement does care.”

Bindseil’s appointment makes her the first woman to be appointed to the role of constable in Burnet County.

“I’m just glad that I’ll be able to set the bar and, hopefully, be a mentor for other women,” she said.

Bindseil is married to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Ricky Bindseil. Her mother-in-law, Debbie Bindseil, is the Burnet County Precinct 4 justice of the peace.

“My in-laws have 40 years in the Spicewood area,” Bindseil said. “I married into a Precinct 4 family, and I’m very glad I did because I really enjoy this area.”

As much as family, fellow law enforcement and first responders have played a pivotal role in forging her success.

“I’ve had some great mentors coming through the ranks in the last 24 years,” she said. “I’ve been given a lot of good opportunities, a lot of training.”

She is one of the rare few in the Highland Lakes who has the distinction of being invited to train at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center.

Bindseil believes her combined experience has prepared her for this next venture.

“I’ve seen the best and worst of humanity. I just can’t imagine doing anything else. I was born to help the public,” she said. “I really think no one is prouder than my father right now. He was so excited when I first told him. He’s coming for the swearing-in.

“He actually pinned on my first badge in the police academy, so now he gets to do this, too,” she added.

Bindseil will be sworn in on Jan. 1.

connie@thepicayune.com