Burnet County Jail bookings for the period of Dec. 8-13, 2016

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Dec. 8-13, 2016, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

David Wayne Bird, 51, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 8 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD) for burglary of a habitation. He was released the same day after posting a $31,500 bond.

Jared Lee Davis-Cox, 26, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 8 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD) for evading arrest/detention and theft. No bond or release information was available.

Joseph Michael Lugo, 22, of Kyle was arrested Dec. 8 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) for motion to revoke-burglary of a habitation and motion to revoke-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Hugo Alberto Silva-Avila, 36, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 8 by BCSO for no driver’s license. He was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

Todd Christopher Crowell, 41, of Round Mountain was arrested Dec. 9 by MFPD for driving while intoxicated and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released the same day after posting a $20,500 bond.

Ramon Luevanos, 52, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 9 by BCSO for a weekend commitment-driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Austin Jade Mays, 22, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 9 by MFPD for driving while license is invalid and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released the following day after posting a $2,000 bond.

Jorge Ramirez Jr., 35, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 9 by BCSO for driving while license is invalid and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Evaristo Adrian Robles, 39, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 9 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD) for violation of a bond/protective order. He was released Dec. 11 after posting a $15,000 bond.

Maricela Sanchez-Barajas, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 9 by MFPD for parent/guardian contributing to truant conduct and failure to appear. She was released Dec. 13 after posting a $600 bond.

Jamie Lynn Torres, 31, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 9 by BCSO for felon in possession of a firearm. No bond or release information was available.

Troy Vincent Adrian, 35, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Dec. 10 by the Horseshoe Bay Police Department (HBPD) for no driver’s license, failure to stop, and violation of a promise to appear. He was released the same day after posting a $1,428.76 bond.

Tanya Shanell Allen, 25, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Dec. 10 by BPD for theft of property. She was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Wilson Amaya-Bernabe, 22, was arrested Dec. 10 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on an immigration detainer. He was released Dec. 12 to ICE.

Wilber Figueroa-Rojas, 25, was arrested Dec. 10 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released Dec. 12 to ICE.

Isidro Gamez, 41, of Austin was arrested Dec. 10 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released Dec. 12 to ICE.

Jayro Ulises Godinez-Reyes, 21, of Austin was arrested Dec. 10 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released Dec. 12 to ICE.

Kristal Mary Ontiveros, 25, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 10 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD) for motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

German Santiago Ortiz, 23, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 10 by GSPD for motion to revoke-cockfighting and motion to revoke-evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. No bond or release information was available.

Jesus Rojas-Muniz, 31, was arrested Dec. 10 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released Dec. 12 to ICE.

Dominic Joseph Brizendine, 24, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 11 by BPD for public intoxication. No bond or release information was available.

Corey Lamale Hart, 39, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Dec. 11 by BPD for assault on a family member. He was released the same day after posting a $15,000 bond.

Vicki Darlene Kinsey, 45, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 11 by GSPD for wrong/fictitious/altered/obscured vehicle plate/registration. She was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Edgar Rene Medina, 33, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 11 by GSPD for unauthorized use of a vehicle. He was released the same day after posting a $7,000 bond.

Raymond Aaron Mejia, 25, of San Antonio was arrested Dec. 11 by MFPD for evading arrest/detention, resisting arrest/search/or transport, and driving while license is invalid. He was released Dec. 13 after posting a $7,500 bond.

Bernardino Caldera Ojeda II, 31, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Dec. 11 by HBPD for possession of marijuana. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Sharleen Kay Reitz, 51, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 11 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) for driving while intoxicated. She was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Dana Michele Vilchis, 54, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 11 by GSPD for an open container-passenger, an expired license plate/registration, and organized retail theft. She was released the following day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Robert Le Williams, 25, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 11 by MFPD for driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Garrett James Ballard, 23, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 12 by BCSO for capital murder of multiple persons. No bond or release information was available.

Eric Mata, 24, of Austin was arrested Dec. 12 by BCSO for motion to revoke-assault of a public servant. No bond or release information was available.

Danny Ray Steward, 32, of Cleveland was arrested Dec. 12 by BCSO for bail jumping/failure to appear. No bond or release information was available.

Carlos Fabrico Trejo-Trejo, 31, was arrested Dec. 12 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Victoria Lee Bellview, 19, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 13 by BPD for driving while license is invalid. She was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Riley James Bunnell, 19, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 13 by MFPD for evading arrest/detention and assault by contact-family violence. He was released the same day after posting a $3,000 bond.

John Wesley Buster Jr., 24, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 13 by BCSO for motion to revoke-burglary of a habitation. No bond or release information was available.

Elijah Ben Chaney, 38, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 13 by DPS for issuance of a bad check. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

John Donley Douglas, 31, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 13 by BPD for SRA-assault on a family member. No bond or release information was available.

Bryant Edward Dulin, 44, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 13 by GSPD for aggravated sexual assault of a child. No bond or release information was available.

Robert James Dush Jr., 43, of Johnson City was arrested Dec. 13 by MFPD for driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Amanda Ann Hiesler, 41, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 13 GSPD for SRA-credit/debit card abuse. No bond or release information was available.

Maria Perez-Costilla, 48, of Rosebud was arrested Dec. 13 by ICE on an immigration detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Cara Limon Scofield, 50, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 13 by BCSO for capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.