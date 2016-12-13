Violet Lorraine Jimenez, 95, of Sunrise Beach Village died Dec. 11, 2016

Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Violet Lorraine “Vi” Jimenez, 95, of Sunrise Beach Village, Texas, passed away Dec. 11, 2016. She was born to Teobaldo and Grace (Silva) Jimenez on Nov. 12, 1921, in Brooklyn, New York.

After proudly serving the United States of America for over 20 years in the Air Force as a nurse anesthetist, Vi retired to the Texas Hill Country in Sunrise Beach Village. She served on the board of the Llano Hospital, assisted in the formation of the First Responder Team working in conjunction with the Sunrise Beach Volunteer Fire Department, and was a charter member of the Hill Country Humane Society. Vi was also a member of Kingsland Community Church and its Women’s Christian Organization.

She is survived by seven nieces and nephews, Betty Moore (Allen), Gail Harden (Phil), Karen Durden (Johnny), Darrell Bedgood (Denise), Gary Bedgood (Kay), Rick Bedgood (Karen), and Rob Wallace (Val).

Vi was preceded in death by her parents; twin sister, Norma Wallace; and sister Gloria Bedgood Grifall.

Visitation is 10 a.m. Dec. 15 at Kingsland Community Church followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. with interment at Lakeland Hills Memorial Park Cemetery on Park Road 4 in Burnet with military honors by the U.S. Air Force.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Kingsland Community Church, Hill Country Humane Society, or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. Go to putnamcares.com to sign an online register.