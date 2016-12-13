Marble Falls parks commission seeks younger perspective

JENNIFER FIERRO • STAFF WRITER

MARBLE FALLS — The Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Commission has an open spot. And if you have time between lunch and fifth-period chemistry, the position could be yours.

Parks and Recreation Department Director Robert Moss pitched the idea of filling the commission opening with a high school student. Teenagers have been active in talks about the future of the city’s parks, most recently during a meeting on the Falls Creek Skatepark.

And Moss wants to keep that involvement going.

“I’d work with the school and try to find a student going into their junior year to do it for a full term,” he said. “There’s some value in engaging that part of the community.”

Moss said he plans to contact Marble Falls Independent School District officials to talk about the possibility. Parks commissioners meet the first Monday of each month at noon in the council chambers at city hall, so students would need permission to leave school to attend.

Commissioner Charles Watkins believes having a younger voice at the meetings will not only bring diversity but also encourage that student to continue volunteering and helping their community after high school.

“It’s a nice thing to have on your résumè,” Watkins said. “I hope they’ll bring a different point of view. We need to stay in touch with kids in a way to keep in mind the needs of that group.”

And since younger residents use the parks every day, a different perspective would be beneficial to the parks system.

“We want to anticipate future needs, and we’re looking for ways to provide better parks, new facilities we could add,” Watkins said.

The parks and recreation commission spot is available because Mark McCary’s term has expired.

For more on Marble Falls parks, go to ci.marble-falls.tx.us and click on “Parks and Recreation” under the “Your Government” heading.

