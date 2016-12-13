Marble Falls ISD gets an ‘A’ for fiscal accountability

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — The Marble Falls Independent School District made it 14 for 14 in earning an “A” for its state fiscal accountability rating.

MFISD Executive Director of Finance Lisa LeMon announced to the school board Dec. 12 that the district had earned the Texas Education Agency’s “A” rating — a superior achievement — under the state’s School FIRST rating system. The system, which marks its 14th year in 2016, gives school districts a rating based on 15 different financial indicators as defined by state code.

TEA’s School FIRST (Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas) was designed to help taxpayers gauge how their school district is doing financially.

“The rating demonstrates the quality of Marble Falls ISD’s financial management and reporting system,” LeMon said. “Again, this year, we achieved the highest possible rating, showing that our district is making the most of our taxpayers’ dollars.”

MFISD has earned an “A” or “superior achievement” rating each of the 14 years the TEA has utilized the accountability system.

“The district’s FIRST rating is a reminder of the fact that under Lisa LeMon’s leadership, Marble Falls ISD manages district funds in an effective, efficient, and transparent manner,” said MFISD superintendent Chris Allen.

According to district officials, the primary goal of School FIRST is to achieve quality performance in the management of school districts’ financial resources, a goal made more significant due to the complexity of accounting associated with the state’s school finance system.

Go to tea.texas.gov for more information on the School FIRST accountability ratings.

