Alice Richards Weaver, 72, of Burnet died Dec. 10, 2016

Alice Richards Weaver, 72, of Burnet passed away Dec. 10, 2016. She was born in Killeen on Jan. 12, 1944, to Roy Lee Richards and Daisy Holland Richards.

Alice spent her elementary school years in Mumford and later lived in Hearne, where she graduated from high school. She married William “Bill” Weaver on April 21, 1962.

Alice lived in Burnet in the 1970s and returned in 1999. She was a Girl Scout leader when daughter Michelle was growing up and enjoyed participating in all of her children’s and grandchildren’s activities. She was known as an avid shopper and lived for Black Friday.

Alice also very much enjoyed going on cruises and visiting the casinos.

Survivors include her husband, Bill, and daughter, Michelle Weaver Radford, both of Burnet; son, Bill Weaver Jr. of Marble Falls; sisters Norma Crowder and husband Roger of Burnet and Carole Freeman and husband Paul of Marble Falls; sister-in-law Jane Richards and brother-law Leroy Ellett, both of Burnet; grandchildren Katie Hardin and Kristie Radford of Burnet and Andrew Weaver of Aledo; and nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Doug Richards; and sister Mobolene Ellett.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Dec. 14 at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home, 306 Texas 29 East in Burnet, (512) 756-2222. A funeral service is 1 p.m. Dec. 15 at the funeral home with burial to follow at Post Mountain Cemetery.

“Her gift of laughter will always be in our hearts.”

Memorial contributions may be made to Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers, Valley Lodge No. 175 AF&AM, or the slot machine of your choice at your favorite casino.

