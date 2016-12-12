Toppled sand truck kills AT&T worker in Bee Cave

CONNIE SWINNEY • STAFF WRITER

BEE CAVE — A telephone technician has died Dec. 9 after a dump truck toppled onto the worker while its contents were being unloaded, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

David Jur, 46, of Elgin died at the scene. He was pronounced dead by Dr. Mark E. Escott of Travis County Emergency Medical Services.

The incident happened just after 2 p.m. at 18600 McKay Cove off Texas 71, just outside of Bee Cave.

“A service technician with AT&T was working on a service call at the telecommunications box located in front of the residence,” the DPS report stated. “The truck-tractor semi-trailer was at its full capacity, dumping its load of sandy loam. The truck toppled left, subsequently falling on the technician.”

The tractor-trailer driver, Jose Ruiz Sanchez, 52, of Maxwell was taken to Lakeway Regional Medical Center, where he was treated and released.

