MFISD students can now use district Wi-Fi hotspots after hours

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — While Marble Falls Independent School District recognizes the importance of students using the latest technology — the district issued many students Chromebooks — officials also know not every child has access to high-speed internet at home.

To help those students, MFISD has created several Outdoor Access Points, available to secondary students for free. The points allow Wi-Fi access 24 hours a day seven days a week.

“We want to make sure our families know that their students have many different Wi-Fi hotspots around the district they can access free,” said Jeff Gasaway, MFISD assistant superintendent of administration. “When your child has a homework assignment that requires the use of that student’s device, many times, he or she also requires access to the internet. We understand that not every student has high-speed internet access in their home, so the district wants parents and guardians to know how their child can connect at no cost to the MFISD-filtered Wi-Fi hotspots.”

The school allows for students to have access to a wide array of technology, including personal devices for Marble Falls Middle School and Marble Falls High School students. These devices, officials said, open a world of learning opportunities to the students, but the technology often requires internet access for best uses.

During the classroom hours, students have access to the Wi-Fi on campus. But the Outdoor Access Points now extend that time around the clock.

No more complaints that “I didn’t have internet access” when a project or homework isn’t completed.

The Outdoor Access Points are located at:

• Marble Falls High School, 2101 Mustang Drive in Marble Falls — park in the student lot near the building;

• Falls Career High School, 1800 Colt Circle in Marble Falls — park by the community room;

• Marble Falls Middle School, 1511 Pony Circle Drive in Marble Falls — park in the westside staff lot;

• Marble Falls Elementary School, 901 Ave. U in Marble Falls — park in the westside lot near the main office;

• Colt Elementary School, 2200 Manzano Mile in Marble Falls — park in the lot near the front of the school;

• Highland Lakes Elementary School, 8200 RR 1431 West in Granite Shoals — park in the lot near the front of the school;

• and Spicewood Elementary School, 1005 Spur 191 in Spicewood — park in the lot near the front of the school.

The MFISD-issued Chromebooks will automatically recognize the district Wi-Fi signal and allow students to use their school credentials to sign on, officials said. Contact the student’s campus for more information.

