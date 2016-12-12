Eron Lavonia Moore, 93, of Buchanan Dam died Dec. 7, 2016

Eron Lavonia Moore, 93, of Buchanan Dam died peacefully on Dec. 7, 2016. She was born June 22, 1923, in Minor Hill, Tennessee.

Eron married Gene Moore on May 7, 1950, and they had four children: Jim Moore, Bob Moore, Liz Moore LaFont of Volente, Texas, and Susie Moore Jacques of Buchanan Dam.

Eron and Gene opened their first restaurant in Oak Hill, Texas, moving to the Hill Country in 1968, and opened the Anchor Restaurant in Kingsland. They later opened the Fleets Inn Oyster Bar in Buchanan Dam.

Eron is survived by two daughters, nine grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and one brother, J.C.Cates of Columbus, Mississippi.

She was preceded in death by her husband Gene and sons Jim and Bob.

A memorial service is 1 p.m. Dec. 16 at Lakeland Hills Memorial Park on Park Road 4 with Johnny Sawyer officiating.

Arrangements by Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 900 Industrial Blvd. in Kingsland, (325) 388-6767. Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.