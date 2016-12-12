Categorized | Obituaries

Bonnie Lorene McCasland, 93, of Kingsland died Dec. 7, 2016

Bonnie Lorene McCasland of Kingsland, Texas, born on Aug. 13, 1923, in Tahoka, Texas, passed away peacefully Dec. 7, 2016.

She was preceded in death by her husband, father, mother, two brothers, and one sister.

Bonnie is survived by her three sons, Wayne McCasland of Marble Falls, Gary McCasland of Marble Falls, and Ray McCasland of Buchanan Dam; thre grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; as well as numerous nephews and nieces.

Visitation is Dec. 12 at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home.

A funeral services is Dec. 13 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Killeen City Cemetery. Go to crawfordbowersfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.


