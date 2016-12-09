Woman faces intoxication manslaughter charge in double fatality near Burnet

CONNIE SWINNEY • STAFF WRITER

BURNET — A Belton woman faces a string of alcohol-related felony charges in the death of two people after a multiple-vehicle collision on U.S. 281 just north of Burnet, according to the Department of Public Safety.

The incident happened at about 9:30 a.m. Sept. 3 on U.S. 281 outside Burnet, the report stated.

On Dec. 6, Candice Rae Buckley, 26, of Belton was booked into the Burnet County Jail and charged with intoxication assault with a vehicle and two counts of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, according to jail records.

As of Dec. 9, Buckley remained in jail on combined bonds totaling $215,000.

Her charges stemmed from the death of Roselee Rodriguez, 26, the driver of a Ford Expedition, and a passenger, 6-year-old West Adair Jr., both of Fort Hood.

Also, a second child passenger with injuries was taken to Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas in Austin.

“The case has been turned over to the district attorney,” said Sgt. Robbie Barrera in a DPS statement.

According to the initial accident report, a Lexus passenger vehicle driven by Buckley and traveling north on U.S. 281 ran off the right side of the roadway “for some unknown reason,” overcorrected, and collided with a pickup truck.

The pickup then veered into oncoming southbound traffic and collided head-on with the Expedition.

Buckley was treated for injuries and released from Seton Medical Center Williamson in Round Rock.

