Granite Shoals offers use of dumpsters for lakeside residents clearing debris

JENNIFER FIERRO • STAFF WRITER

GRANITE SHOALS — After the Lower Colorado River Authority lowers Lake LBJ starting Jan. 2 for maintenance to docks and retaining walls, homeowners along the shoreline in Granite Shoals might have their hands full of debris. The city of Granite Shoals has a solution.

City Manager Ken Nickel said the council approved placing dumpsters in several city parks so Granite Shoals homeowners can get rid of lake debris such as weeds and brush.

“I decided that we had some extra money (for the dumpsters),” Nickel said.

LCRA will lower the lake from Jan. 2 to Feb. 13 to allow homeowners to work on their docks and retaining walls as well as dredge and remove debris.

Items prohibited from being tossed in the dumpsters include mud, muck, dirt, fill, construction debris, household trash, mattresses, and household hazardous waste such as batteries, chemicals, and paints.

The dumpsters will be placed at Park 3 or Castlebriar Park; Park 4 or Castleshoals Park; Park 5 or Briar Park; Park 6 or Bluebriar Park; Park 8 or Hillcrest Park; Park 11 or Lakeview Park; Park 12 or Robin Hood Park; Park 13 or Belaire Park; Park 14 or Timberhill Park; Park 15 or Clear Cove Park; Park 16 or Crockett Park; and Park 18 or Woodland Hills Park.

The city’s airport is not a receptacle location, and anyone dumping there will be prosecuted, according to city hall.

Residents wanting to work on their docks and retaining walls or other lakeside projects must register with the LCRA at lcra.org/lakelowerings or call (512) 578-2324 before starting.

Residents who have docks that exceed 1,500 square feet might be required to obtain a residential marina permit under the Highland Lakes Marina Ordinance. Call LCRA Water Surface Management at (800) 776-5272 ext. 2309 for more information.

Contact City Secretary Elaine Simpson at (830) 598-2424 ext. 303 or citysecretary@graniteshoals.org for more information about the city dumpsters.

