Blake Wade Meador, 43, formerly of Marble Falls, died Dec. 3, 2016

Blake Wade Meador, 43, of Anahuac, Texas , was killed in a car accident on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. He was born on May 3, 1973, in Houston and was the son of Royce A. Meador and Janie Cunningham Meador.

Blake grew up in Marble Falls, Roby, and Sherman, Texas, graduating from high school in Marble Falls. As a child, Blake was active in the Boy Scouts in the Marble Falls area, played some football in Roby, and as a young teenager, was an acolyte at Trinity Episcopal Church in Marble Falls. He made his home here until he moved to the Baytown area less than a year ago.

He was sales manager of Maaco in Baytown and an active member of Trinity Baptist Church in Anahuac, where he was a member of the choir.

Blake loved to fish, play guitar, and was a talented artist. But his passion was his three children and two grandchildren.

Blake was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wade and Jerri Cunningham and Miles and Minerva Meador, all of Marble Falls, and an uncle, Ritchie Cunningham of Houston.

He is survived by his daughters, Chelsea Marie Meador Vanscoy and husband Ethan of Anahuac and Haylea Michelle Meador of Austin; his son, Miles Meador of Van Alstyne; two sisters, Blythe Jane Criswell and husband Doug of Sherman and Melissa Meador of Marble Falls; two granddaughters, Keely Bray Evans and Kaisley Berlin Vanscoy, both of Anahuac; niece Shelby Criswell and nephew Seth Criswell, both of Sherman; his father, Royce Aubrey Meador and Francene Frasier Wenmohs of Lampasas; and his mother, Janie Cunningham of Marble Falls.

A memorial service is 3 p.m. Dec. 11 at Trinity Episcopal Church in Marble Falls. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.