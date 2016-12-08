Categorized | Crime & Courtrooms, News

BCSO: Phone scam callers request bail money for relatives

Posted on 08 December 2016. Tags: ,

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BURNET — Burnet County sheriff’s deputies are warning people about a phone scam in which a caller requests bail money on behalf of a family member of the potential victim.

Burnet County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Ricky Bindseil said several people have contacted the BCSO regarding suspicious calls from a person who identifies themselves as a law enforcement officer or an attorney and requests bail money for a relative of the person receiving the call.

The caller than asks the person to purchase gift cards for various amounts and then to call back with the card information and PIN off the back of the cards.

Police and law enforcement nor attorneys typically don’t operate in this manner, and authorities ask anyone receiving such a call to report it.

editor@thepicayune.com


Leave a Reply

 

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

GOT NEWS?

830-693-7152

Call the Tip Line.


marketplace marketplace

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

KBEY 103.9 Radio Picayune

KBEY 103.9 FM Texas Best Country

Listen to KBEY-FM Now

This week in The Picayune