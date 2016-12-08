BCSO: Phone scam callers request bail money for relatives

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BURNET — Burnet County sheriff’s deputies are warning people about a phone scam in which a caller requests bail money on behalf of a family member of the potential victim.

Burnet County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Ricky Bindseil said several people have contacted the BCSO regarding suspicious calls from a person who identifies themselves as a law enforcement officer or an attorney and requests bail money for a relative of the person receiving the call.

The caller than asks the person to purchase gift cards for various amounts and then to call back with the card information and PIN off the back of the cards.

Police and law enforcement nor attorneys typically don’t operate in this manner, and authorities ask anyone receiving such a call to report it.

