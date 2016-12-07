Llano County Jail bookings for the period of Nov. 29-Dec. 5, 2016

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Nov. 29-Dec. 5, 2016, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Brian Keith Alexander, 42, of Spicewood was arrested Dec. 3 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) for possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released the following day to see a judge.

Jennifer Carolyn Clarkson, 49, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 1 by LCSO for driving while intoxicated. She was released the following day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Geronimo Henry Garza III, 30, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 3 by LCSO for possession of a controlled substance and tampering with/fabricating physical evidence. No bond or release information was available.

Pedro Garza Jr., 25, of Austin was arrested Dec. 2 by LCSO for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, failure to appear-possession of marijuana, and failure to appear-unlawfully carrying a weapon. No bond or release information was available.

David J. Anthony Guzman, 26, of Austin was arrested Nov. 29 by LCSO for theft of service and forgery of a financial instrument. No bond or release information was available.

Juliana Alicia Hinton, 36, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Dec. 4 by LCSO for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released the same day after posting a $40,000 bond.

Bryan Keith Holle, 47, was arrested Nov. 30 by LCSO for possession of a controlled substance. He was released Dec. 4 to an outside agency.

Jerry Don Lawrence, 51, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 1 by LCSO for driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Patrick Robert McLean, 35, of Tow was arrested Nov. 29 by LCSO for expired license plates/registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility, and failure to appear-bail jumping. He was released Dec. 2 with credit for time served.

Richard Corey McSmith, 41, of Tow was arrested Dec. 1 by LCSO for failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance and motion to withdraw surety-unlawfully carrying a weapon and on a bench warrant-possession of a controlled substance. He was released the following day per probation judgment.

Angela Lynn Menchaca, 38, of Llano was arrested Nov. 29 by LCSO for violation of a promise to appear and child not secured by a safety belt. She was released the following day to see a judge.

Joe Arthur Ramon, 46, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 2 by LCSO for motion to revoke-burglary of a vehicle, driving while intoxicated, and violation of a promise to appear-evading arrest. He was released the following day to the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).