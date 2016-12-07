Carlotta Hagerty, 91, of Meadowlakes died Nov. 21, 2016

Carlotta “Jean” Hagerty passed away Nov. 21, 2016, at the age of 91.

Jean was born and raised in Plainfield, Indiana, and graduated from Purdue University. While at Purdue, she met and married her husband of 63 years, Ralph “Arnie” Hagerty.

After Arnie’s retirement from Texaco, the couple moved to Marble Falls and resided in Meadowlakes for more than 30 years.

Jean was a regular at the senior center, volunteered at various local charities, and attended St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church and Fellowship Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph, and son Douglas Hagerty.

She is survived by her children Ted Hagerty, Greg Hagerty, and Jill Penick as well as grandson Sean Hagerty.

A family graveside service is planned.