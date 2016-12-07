Categorized | Obituaries

Carlotta Hagerty, 91, of Meadowlakes died Nov. 21, 2016

Posted on 07 December 2016. Tags:

Carlotta Hagerty

Carlotta Hagerty

Carlotta “Jean” Hagerty passed away Nov. 21, 2016, at the age of 91.

Jean was born and raised in Plainfield, Indiana, and graduated from Purdue University. While at Purdue, she met and married her husband of 63 years, Ralph “Arnie” Hagerty.

After Arnie’s retirement from Texaco, the couple moved to Marble Falls and resided in Meadowlakes for more than 30 years.

Jean was a regular at the senior center, volunteered at various local charities, and attended St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church and Fellowship Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph, and son Douglas Hagerty.

She is survived by her children Ted Hagerty, Greg Hagerty, and Jill Penick as well as grandson Sean Hagerty.

A family graveside service is planned.


Leave a Reply

 

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

GOT NEWS?

830-693-7152

Call the Tip Line.


marketplace marketplace

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

KBEY 103.9 Radio Picayune

KBEY 103.9 FM Texas Best Country

Listen to KBEY-FM Now

This week in The Picayune