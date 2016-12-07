Burnet County Jail bookings for the period of Nov. 30-Dec. 6, 2016

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Nov. 30-Dec. 6, 2016, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Kevin Jay Lee Black, 26, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 30 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD) for theft, driving while license is invalid, and wrong/fictitious/altered/obscured license plate. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Tifany Roxanne Duvak, 28, was arrested Nov. 30 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on a hold. She was released the following day to an outside agency.

Pedro Zarate Gomez, 24, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 30 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD) for no driver’s license. He was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

Erin Cristen Jones, 42, of Hico was arrested Nov. 30 by BCSO for theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Rebecca Dawn Sobaski, 34, of Cedar Park was arrested Nov. 30 by BPD for evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. She was released Dec. 5 to an outside agency.

Cesar Torres-Martinez, 33, of Austin was arrested Nov. 30 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

David Michael Visconti, 30, of Katy was arrested Nov. 30 by BCSO for bond withdrawal-unauthorized use of a vehicle and bond revocation-unauthorized use of a vehicle. No bond or release information was available.

Mehmet Furkan Akmese, 23, was arrested Dec. 1 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Bradford Amina, 37, of Killeen was arrested Dec. 1 by the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) on a hold. No bond or release information was available.

Jacob Bowers, 18, of Clifton was arrested Dec. 1 by BCSO for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Freddie Lee Decker, 48, of Odessa was arrested Dec. 1 by BCSO for bail jumping/failure to appear and possession of a controlled substance. He was released Dec. 5 to an outside agency.

Andrew Del Rio, 27, of Austin was arrested Dec. 1 by LPSO on a hold. No bond or release information was available.

Daniel Nolan Dunsmore, 29, of Harker Heights was arrested Dec. 1 by LPSO on a hold. No bond or release information was available.

Omar Gomez-Zepeda, 31, was arrested Dec. 1 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Jorge O’Neill Hernandez-Ruiz, 25, of Copperas Cove was arrested Dec. 1 by LPSO on a hold. No bond or release information was available.

Lindsey Wayne McCasland, 69, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 1 by MFPD for reckless driving and unlawfully carrying a weapon. He was released the following day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Mandy Renee McMeans, 35, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 1 by MFPD for violation of a protective order. She was released the same day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Brandon Dean Tatum, 19, of Kempner was arrested Dec. 1 by LPSO for minor in possession of an alcoholic beverage and on a hold. No bond or release information was available.

Michael Marquis Vanhorn, 27, of Killeen was arrested Dec. 1 by LPSO on a hold. No bond or release information was available.

Ronni Lynn Barker, 24, of Sunrise Beach Village was arrested Dec. 2 by BCSO for motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Lori Ann Barton, 32, of Longview was arrested Dec. 2 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD) for fraudulent use of identifying information, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, forgery of a financial instrument, possession of marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance. She was released the same day after posting a $31,000 bond.

Antonio Robert Bosquez, 30, of Goldthwaite was arrested Dec. 2 by BCSO for failure to appear-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

James Henry Fry, 43, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 2 by BCSO for a commitment-intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury. No bond or release information was available.

Michael Shane Hatfield, 43, of Richland Springs was arrested Dec. 2 by BCSO for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. No bond or release information was available.

Pauline Kaye Morgan, 48, of Freeport was arrested Dec. 2 by GSPD for capias pro fine-open container-passenger. She was released Dec. 4 after paying a fine.

Matthew Wesley Moss, 23, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 2 by BCSO for assault of a family/household member and surety surrender-robbery. No bond or release information was available.

Deborah Lynn Rodgers, 24, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 2 by GSPD for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, forgery of a financial instrument, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Amber Victoria Sapp, 18, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 2 by MFPD for assault causing bodily injury-family violence. She was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Justin Ray White, 22, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 2 by BCSO for motion to revoke-burglary of a habitation. No bond or release information was available.

Dena Lee Coascarart, 56, of Benson, Arizona, was arrested Dec. 3 by BCSO for assault causing bodily injury, criminal mischief, and public intoxication. No bond or release information was available.

Adrian Donald Davis, 49, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 3 by MFPD for possession/use of an inhalant/ingesting volatile chemical and public intoxication. No bond or release information was available.

Juan Hernandez-Ramon, 23, was arrested Dec. 3 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released Dec. 5 to ICE.

Antonio Hernandez-Tirardo, 23, was arrested Dec. 3 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released Dec. 5 to ICE.

Joel Madrigal-Cordova, 50, was arrested Dec. 3 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released Dec. 5 to ICE.

Darrell Robert Marx, 33, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 3 by BCSO for capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid and failure to appear-driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Joe Arthur Ramon, 46, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 3 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) for motion to revoke-burglary of a vehicle, failure to appear-driving while license is invalid, and violation of a promise to appear-evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. No bond or release information was available.

Walterio Rangel-Juarez, 33, was arrested Dec. 3 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released Dec. 5 to ICE.

Angel Felipe Alman, 28, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 4 by GSPD for public intoxication. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Melissa Ann Boatright, 42, of Austin was arrested Dec. 4 by MFPD for public intoxication. She was released the same day after posting a $500 bond.

Nelson Castro, 27, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 4 by GSPD for public intoxication. He was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

Addison Kyle Kitchens, 17, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Dec. 4 by MFPD for criminal trespass and theft. No bond or release information was available.

Jacob Lee Landoni, 18, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Dec. 4 by MFPD for possession of marijuana and theft. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Jose Rodriguez-Espinoza, 23, of Round Rock was arrested Dec. 4 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Chance Adrian Braziel, 19, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 5 by BCSO for failure to appear-criminal trespass. No bond or release information was available.

John Wesley Buster Jr., 24, of Georgetown was arrested Dec. 5 by the San Saba County Sheriff’s Office (SSSO) on a hold. No bond or release information was available.

Dylynn Durham Contreras, 25, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 5 by BCSO for possession of marijuana. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Christa Brooke Harding, 22, of Lago Vista was arrested Dec. 5 by BCSO for failure to appear-prohibited substance in a correctional facility. No bond or release information was available.

Rae Lynn Martinez, 35, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 5 by BCSO on a bench warrant-hold. No bond or release information was available.

Olin Arron Scobie, 40, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 5 by BCSO for possession of a firearm and/or ammunition by an unlawful drug user. No bond or release information was available.

Raymond Lee Walston, 61, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 5 by BPD for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was released the same day to an outside agency.

Candice Rae Buckley, 26, of Belton was arrested Dec. 6 by BCSO for intoxication assault with a vehicle-serious bodily injury and intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle. No bond or release information was available.

Cody Ray Caskey, 33, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Dec. 6 by the Horseshoe Bay Police Department (HBPD) for burglary of a building, forgery of a financial instrument, credit/debit card abuse, theft, and bail jumping/failure to appear. No bond or release information was available.

Brian Danell Cuffie, 38, of Lampasas was arrested Dec. 6 by BPD for driving while license is invalid and possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Drew Dennis Franklin, 18, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 6 by BCSO for burglary of a habitation. No bond or release information was available.

Chuck Graves Jr., 36, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 6 by BPD for no driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with/fabricating physical evidence. No bond or release information was available.

Walberto Gurrola-Garcia, 22, was arrested Dec. 6 by BCSO for possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond or release information was available.

Matthew Wesley Moss, 23, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 6 by BCSO for burglary of a habitation. No bond or release information was available.

Danny Ray Steward, 32, of Cleveland was arrested Dec. 6 by BCSO for possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.