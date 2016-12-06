Falls Creek skatepark staying put, say city officials

JENNIFER FIERRO • STAFF WRITER

MARBLE FALLS — After careful thought and many conversations, the skatepark in Falls Creek Park will remain at its current location at 900 Yett St.

That was the word from city of Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Department Director Robert Moss during the regular meeting of the Parks and Recreation Commission on Dec. 5.

“It’s a unique feature, one-of-a-kind,” he said. “And in some aspects, a work of art.”

The 12,000-square-foot concrete and granite park has been featured in various magazines as an example of an ideal project for which a group and a city merged to create a special space.

More than 15 years ago, skate enthusiasts and supporters formed the Marble Falls Skatepark Association with the purpose of raising money to build a skatepark.

The group raised approximately $50,000, which was used as matching funding for a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department grant.

By accepting the TWPD grant, the city agreed to keep the skatepark where it is currently located. If Marble Falls officials had decided to move the current skatepark, under the TPWD grant and agreement, the city would have to build a new one of comparable or better quality.

The estimated cost to rebuild a skatepark in another location today is $500,000 if the city doesn’t have to purchase land for it.

Commission chairman David Rhodes said the bylaws of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department are very clear.

“We took responsibility for the facility, not only to maintain it, but to … have it available to the skaters,” he said. “We would have to recreate it in kind or better, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife bylaws of the grant.”

Moss acknowledges city officials “explored” the possibility of moving the skatepark because its location is close to where a new hotel and conference center will be built.

“We did explore that possibility only for a short time,” the director said. “But we never got to the point where we said we were going to demolish the skatepark.”

And after city officials and potential hotel and conference center partners studied the skatepark, they concluded it is unlike any other in the area, Rhodes said.

“It adds a lot of potential to the area as a whole,” he said.

About a dozen skatepark users attended the Nov. 29 open house, where parks and recreation officials shared the results of a recent parks survey.

Moss said having those who frequent the skatepark attend to find out more about projections for the city’s parks and recreational opportunities “was a good thing.”

“A number of kids showed up to find out more,” he said. “We got feedback we wouldn’t normally get.”

In all, attendees saw 28 mockups of various parks and what they could look like in the future and were able to write their thoughts and ask questions.

Moss said 35 people, including staff members, attended.

Rhodes commended those who use the skatepark regularly for being good stewards.

“(The park) well-done and well maintained,” he said. “It’s not ridden by any graffiti. (Parkgoers have) done their part.”

Moss added that the few times there have been graffiti, the regulars have worked with city officials to find those responsible. And those responsible, he added, do not live in Marble Falls.

