Sherrill Kay Brewster, 62, of Kingsland died Dec. 1, 2016

Sherrill Kay Brewster, 62, of Kingsland, Texas, passed away Dec. 1, 2016. She was born to R.G. and Doris (Braydon) Burson on Aug. 4, 1954, in Hughes Springs, Texas.

In her spare time, Mrs. Brewster enjoyed keeping up with Facebook and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her husband of 30 years, John; daughters, Chrissy Grinnell and husband Jonathan of McAllen and Amy Whittenburg and husband Ken of Brock; sons, Josh Brewster and wife Becca and Jeremy Brewster and wife Sasha, all of Kingsland; brother, Ron Burson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Sherrill was preceded in death by her parents.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Cremation arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematorium, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. Go to putnamcares.com to sign an online guest register.