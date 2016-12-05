Granite Shoals police foil suspected ‘mobile forgery operation’

CONNIE SWINNEY • STAFF WRITER

GRANITE SHOALS — Authorities arrested two female suspects connected to a check fraud operation after a traffic stop where investigators uncovered counterfeiting devices along with several types of illegal drugs, according to a Granite Shoals Police Department report.

On Dec. 2, Granite Shoals police officers received a report from Dollar General, 7111 RR 1431, at about 6 p.m. of a suspected fraudulent check after two women left the property.

Following the investigation at the store, authorities stopped a suspect vehicle on RR 1431 near the intersection of RR 1980.

“As the officers spoke with the driver, the odor of burnt marijuana was emanating from the passenger compartment,” according to the GSPD statement. “A search of the vehicle was conducted where contraband was located.”

Officers seized approximately a half-ounce of marijuana, seven grams of methamphetamine, suspected ecstasy (MDMA) pills, multiple forged checks, check templates, printing software, a laptop, and blank checks, according to the report.

Investigators also confiscated “electronic equipment utilized to forge financial instruments.”

Deborah Lynn Rodgers, 24, who reported no address, and Lori Ann Barton, 32, of Longview were arrested at the scene and transported to the Burnet County Jail, where their bonds were set at $31,000 each.

The two face multiple felony charges, including possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, forgery of a financial instrument, and fraudulent possession of identifying information.

connie@thepicayune.com