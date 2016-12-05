Glenn E. Barnby, 87, of Horseshoe Bay died Nov. 26, 2016

Glenn E. Barnby, 87, of Horseshoe Bay, Texas, passed away Nov. 26, 2016. He was born to William and Ressie (Chancy) Barnby on July 1, 1929.

After proudly serving the United States of America in Korea in the army, Glenn became a train conductor for the Santa Fe Railroad and traveled mostly in the western United States. Throughout his life, he enjoyed many accomplished private businesses, including Barnby Accounting, the real estate renovation, and rental company KroBar, and eventually returned to school to further his interest in computer sciences. He was a member of the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the Order of Railway Conductors and Brakeman before it merged to become the United Transportation Union.

His hobbies included golf, tennis, boating, computers, card games, traveling, crosswords, wood working, photography, construction, and, most of all, being a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

He is survived by his son, Mark Barnby and wife Tanya of Horseshoe Bay; daughter Amy Phillips and husband Randy of Converse; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Glenn was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Orville Nickerson; his wife of 67 years, Joan; daughter Susan A. Barnby; and brother, Elwin Barnby.

A memorial service is planned for a later date.

Arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. Go to putnamcares.com to sign an online guest register.