Wesley Alvin Riggs, 82, of Kingsland died Nov. 30, 2016

Wesley Alvin “Tuffy” Riggs passed away at the age of 82 at his home in Kingsland, Texas, on Nov. 30, 2016. He was born March 15, 1934, in Austin to Roy and Oma Riggs.

Wes was married to Margaret Eloise “Ellie” Riggs.

Wes was a member of the National Guard and the Sheet Metal Local #67 union. He also was a truck driver by trade as well as owner of Wes Riggs Grass Sales and Wes-Mar Trucking Inc.

He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Eloise, and daughters, Sharon Gattis and husband Donny, Pamela Smith, Denise Garrett and husband Bobby, Kim Duncan, and Kelly Broschofsky; sons Grady Dean and wife Patti, Gilbert Dean, and Sims Walker and wife Sunnie; 21 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Virginia Riggs; son David Roy Riggs; parents, Roy and Oma Riggs; along with aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A celebration of Wes Riggs’ life is to be determined and announced through social media and the funeral home’s website at whhfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Lung Association.

Arrangements by Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 900 Industrial Blvd. in Kingsland, (325) 388-6767. Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.