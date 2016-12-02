Terrell Lynn Arms, 59, died Nov. 28, 2016

Terrell Lynn “Terry” Arms went home hand in and hand with the angels to be with God in His beautiful mansion Nov. 28, 2016. She left with little warning, but we are at peace knowing she is now free of pain, worry, and suffering. She was 59.

She was born Jan. 24, 1957, to Margie Nell and E.V. Terry in Burnet, Texas. She attended Marble Falls Schools and took care of people for a living. From the nursing homes to the small secluded private care for handicapped children to private home health care, she was always taking care of others.

She is survived by Sammie Reyes of Wealder; daughters, Crystal and husband Richard Dobbs of Cedar Park and Kimberly DuFresne of Killeen; her very, very adored nine grandchildren and one great-grandson; and her older brother, Jerry Terry of Leander.

She was preceded in death by her father, E.V. Terry; mother, Margie Terry; and brother, Ronnie Terry.

Terrell used to love fishing, arts and crafts, cooking, helping others, and going out and just having a good time! As time passed, she grew older and found she liked the simpler things better such as fishing at the beach and spending time with her grandbabies. She loved spending time with the grandkids. It did not matter if they were just sitting around coloring pictures together, putting together puzzles, at the park, or her favorite family trips to the beach with her daughters and their families and her closest friends, who were like family.

Her wishes were to keep it to a simple cremation and for her daughters to take her ashes to the beach after her passing. In lieu of flowers, please find the Go Fund Me page created by her granddaughter to make donations or feel free to contact Kimberly or Crystal directly. This will help fund her final wishes. All donations will go to the cost of the cremation and toward the final family trip to the beach to spread her ashes.