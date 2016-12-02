Rainy and colder weekend in the forecast

MARBLE FALLS — Prepare for a rainy and colder weekend in the Highland Lakes.

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Friday, Dec. 2, through some of Monday, Dec. 5, with high temperatures dropping to the low 50s and lows in the mid-40s.

The National Weather Service is predicting about two inches of rain Friday through Saturday in Highland Lakes as several areas of surface low pressure form over the Texas Gulf Coast on Friday and move across the southeast, causing flash flooding in East Texas, rain and thunderstorms over the rest of Texas, and even snow in the Panhandle.

The weather in the Highland Lakes should start to clear up by Monday evening with Tuesday forecast to be sunny and in the 70s.

Several Highland Lakes holiday events such as Walkway of Life in Marble Falls and Main Street Bethlehem in Burnet are held outdoors, so check the events’ Facebook pages for cancellations.

Go to noaa.gov for more.

editor@thepicayune.com