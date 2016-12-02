Geraldine Wessels Lang, 83, of Castell died Nov. 30, 2016

Geraldine Wessels Lang, 83, went to be with her Lord on Nov. 30, 2016. She was born in Winters, Texas, on Oct. 20, 1932, to Alfred and Emma Schroeder Wessels.

Geraldine married Henry Lang at the age of 17 on June 3, 1951. She lived her entire married life on their ranch near Castell, Texas. In addition to raising their four children, Geraldine worked as an LVN for more than 30 years and was active in the St. John Lutheran Women’s organization.

Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents; brother Harvey Wessels; and sister Pat Wessels Dearing.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Henry C. Lang; sons, Clinton Lang and wife Cynthia, David Lang and wife Gail, and Victor Lang; daughter, Jan Lang Grey and husband Hal; grandchildren, Casey Lang Mayo and husband James, Michael Lang and wife Linda, Mike Wennes, John Wennes, Phillip Lang and wife Sarah, Emily Lang, and Stefanie, Reba, and Joshua Paul; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother A.C. Wessels and wife Carolyn; and numerous nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind many friends to cherish her memory.

Visitation is 5-7 pm. Dec. 3 at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. A funeral and burial are at 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at St. John Lutheran Church in Castell.

Pallbearers are Michael Lang, Phillip Lang, Joshua Paul, James Mayo, Mike Wennes, Perry Strackbein, and Jim Banner. Honorary pallbearers are John Wennes, Casey Mayo, Emily Lang, Stefanie Paul, Reba Paul, and the ladies of the St. John Lutheran Women’s organization.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. John Lutheran Church or a charity of your choice.

Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.