Donald Foy Scott, 81, of Llano died Nov. 29, 2016

Donald Foy “Coach” Scott, 81, of Llano, Texas, passed away Nov. 29, 2016.

A memorial service is 1 p.m. Dec. 3 at Rabb Ranch, 5315 Texas 71 West in Llano.

Don was born in Shawnee, Oklahoma, on May 19, 1935. He graduated from Wewoka High School and continued on to receive a Bachelor of Science degree from Abilene Christian College. Later, he received his Master of Arts degree from the University of Texas-San Antonio.

Don married Carline Rabb on Aug. 2, 1957. They were together for 59 years.

Don started his career as a teacher and coach in Beeville, where he stayed for nine years. He then was a teacher and coach at Churchill High School in San Antonio for one year. From there, he was a teacher and coach at Randolph High School, where he retired after 23 years. During his teaching career, he also volunteered as an EMT/paramedic with SAFES in Schertz for 10 years.

Don had many hobbies: gardening, hunting, fishing, RVing, beachcombing, arrowhead hunting, writing, and reading, to name a few.

Don is survived by his wife Carline; brother Richard Clay Scott Sr. and wife Esther of Dime Box; sister-in-law Ann Matlack of Llano; son, Dennis Carl Scott and wife Cyndi of Spring; daughter, Camilla Scott and husband John Marr of Llano; granddaughters, Lindsey Scott Seymour and husband Adam Seymour of Georgetown and Ashley Scott of Spring; and great-granddaughters, Reagan and Avery Seymour. He is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and close friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, which can be credited with Don being a cancer survivor for 45 years. Also, donations may be made to the Llano County Library.

Arrangements by Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.