Dalmon Ray Simpson, 79, of Llano County died Dec. 1, 2016

Dalmon Ray “Dink” Simpson went to be with the Lord on Dec. 1, 2016. He was born Sept. 20, 1937, in the Esbon Community in Llano County.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Davie Simpson; as well as his first love and the mother of his children, Sharan Emily Simpson; brothers, Verlon, Cecil, Othello, Boots, Arthur Lee, and C.L.; sisters, Alma Lou Lewis and Laverne Lockhart; and great-grandson Jaedon Inge.

Survivors include sons, Damaron Simpson of Llano, Lawton and Lisa Simpson of Llano, and Devin and Vanessa Simpson of Llano; daughters Sherry and Don Simpson and Trecy Johnson of Llano; longtime companion, Geneva Cox; grandchildren, Levi, Travis, Seth Simpson, John and Samuel Whitaker, Danny and Matt Inge, Jada, Jenny, Justin Simpson, and Cory Johnson; great-grandchildren Oktober, Leif, Feya and Whitlee Simpson, Miles, Peyton, Brandy, Wiley Whitaker, Tristan and Jaxon Inge, Laura Mayville, and Kyle Rudkin; and a large family of cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Dalmon had many passions. His family was the world to him. He loved them with his whole heart. Dalmon had a talent of being a master carpenter that most men can only dream of. He loved to build everything from homes in his younger years to birdhouses, wind chimes, and anything that could be carved in later years. He played the guitar and loved animals. Dalmon was known for his cats, dogs, chicken and goat as his personal pets. He loved raising cattle, hunting, and fishing. His latest passion was photography. Dalmon loved taking pictures of everything from flowers, animals, and just images of the majestic world that the Lord created for us to enjoy. He loved the Dallas Cowboys win or lose.

Dalmon will leave an emptiness in his family’s hearts that will never be filled.

Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Dec. 2 at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. A graveside service is 10 a.m. Dec. 3 at Huffman Cemetery with his grandsons serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Hill Country Humane Society, formerly Christ-Yoder Animal Shelter, in Buchanan Dam.

Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.