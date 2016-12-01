Marvin Arthur Williams, 91, of Kingsland died Nov. 16, 2016

Marvin Arthur “Art” Williams, 91, of Kingsland, Texas, passed away Nov. 16, 2016. He was born to Edgar Lockhart and Lillian (Davis) Williams on Dec. 2, 1924, in Hutchinson, Kansas.

After serving proudly in the U.S. Marines and the U.S. Army, he went to work at Texaco as a computer operator. Art belonged to Genesis Lutheran Church and enjoyed working with wood in his spare time.

Art is survived by his wife, Pauline of Kingsland; sons, Frank Williams and wife Carla of Kingsland, Bobby Williams of San Antonio, Larry Williams of Arkansas, Gerald Williams of Denver, Gary Frieling and wife Donna of Plano, and Rod Frieling and wife Kris of Colorado Springs; daughter, Vonnie Waiser and husband Walt of Fort Worth; 11 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 19 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Art was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Fred and Edgar Williams; and sisters, Ruth, Bernice, and Pearl Williams.

Visitation is 4-5:30 p.m. Nov. 20 at Putnam Funeral Home, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. A funeral service is 10 a.m. Nov. 21 at Genesis Lutheran Church, 15946 Texas 29 East in Buchanan Dam. Interment will follow at Lakeland Hills Memorial Park in Burnet with the Rev. Trey Rienstra officiating and military honors by the Highland Lakes Honor Guard.

Go to putnamcares.com to sign an online guest register.

Memorials may be given in Art’s name to the Evangelism program at Genesis Lutheran Church, 15946 Texas 29 East, Buchanan Dam, TX 78609.