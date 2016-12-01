Authorities allege Horseshoe Bay man threatened teen in sexual assault

CONNIE SWINNEY • STAFF WRITER

BURNET COUNTY — A Horseshoe Bay man faces a charge he sexually assaulted an underaged female using the threat of violence and revealing to her parents that she attended a party with her friends, according to a Burnet County Sheriff’s Office report.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, a BCSO investigator stated that 21-year-old Nicholas “Nick” Bryant Foster on or about Oct. 23 had sex with a teen female by threatening he would use a firearm as well as tell her parents about her attendance at a party if she did not comply.

“Nick had been at the party. … Nick called her and wanted her to meet him up the road in his car,” the document stated. “[S]he did not want to, but Nick told her if she did not, he would come to the house and tell her parents she had been [redacted] at her girlfriend’s party.

“Nick also advised her that he had a gun in the car and would come to the house with it,” the warrant stated.

The investigator wrote that the female went to the vehicle, and the suspect placed the gun beside them while he allegedly sexually assaulted the female.

In the document, the alleged victim said she told the suspect “she had never had sex before,” “tried to push him off and told him she did not want to do this,” and “[h]e put his hand over her mouth so she would not scream.”

A forensic examination stated the alleged victim’ had “injuries that are consistent” with sexual assault.

Foster was arrested on Nov. 11 and charged with sexual assault of a child. He was released from the Burnet County Jail on a $5,000 bond the same day.

