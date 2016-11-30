Ruby Marie Jones, 78, of Llano died Nov. 27, 2016

Ruby Marie Jones passed away Nov. 27, 2016, in Llano, Texas, at the age of 78. She was born May 18, 1938, in Roswell, New Mexico, to Ruby Lee (Bankhead) and William Harvey Smith.

Ruby, coming from Roswell, was a resident of Llano since 1984 and was Pentecostal holiness.

She is survived by husband, Emmett Jack Jones of Llano; son David Hutson and wife Vickie of Battlefield, Missouri; stepson, Michael Wesley Jones of Cherokee; stepdaughter Tanya Crawford of Buchanan Dam; daughter-in-law Karen Hutson of Llano; sisters Sharon Cummings and Joyce Maples, both of Roswell; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Ruby was preceded in death by her parents; son Thomas Hutson; brother Harvey Lee Smith; and sister Ellen Garcia.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.