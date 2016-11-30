Llano County Jail bookings for the period of Nov. 22-28, 2016

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Nov. 22-28, 2016, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Thomas Lowell Berry, 59, was arrested Nov. 26 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) for public intoxication. He was released the following day on a payment plan.

Terry Allen Bolen, 25, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 27 by LCSO for unauthorized use of a vehicle. No bond or release information was available.

Phillip Lee Clough, 42, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 23 by LCSO for driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Sheryl Hernandez Cruz, 43, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 26 by LCSO for credit card abuse. She was released the following day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Daylen Kelly Hignett, 19, of Orange was arrested Nov. 26 by LCSO for taking wildlife resources without consent. He was released the following day after posting a $2,000 bond.

Bryan Keith Houle, 47, was arrested Nov. 27 by LCSO for assault by threat. He was released the same day on a payment plan.

Michael Justin Huckaby, 39, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 25 by LCSO for credit/debit card abuse. He was released the following day after posting a $7,000 bond.

James Dunlap Latimer, 17, of Austin was arrested Nov. 27 by LCSO for unauthorized use of a vehicle. He was released the same day after posting a $2,000 bond.

Andres Higinio Lopez, 55, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 23 by LCSO for public intoxication. He was released the same day to see a judge.

Virginia LouAnn Lovelady, 32, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Nov. 24 by LCSO for driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after posting a $2,000 bond.

Steven Alan Marshall, 57, of Llano was arrested Nov. 28 by LCSO for burning without a permit. No bond or release information was available.

Ali Akbar Mehravaran, 61, of Beaumont was arrested Nov. 26 by LCSO for criminal trespass with a deadly weapon. He was released the following day after posting a $2,000 bond.

James Lee Messer, 60, of Austin was arrested Nov. 24 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. He was released the following day after posting a $2,300 bond.

Kristen Ann Nelson, 29, of Richardson was arrested Nov. 26 by LCSO for possession of a controlled substance. She was released the same day after posting a $10,000 bond.

Victor Robert Peeples, 36, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 24 by LCSO for failure to appear-criminal nonsupport. No bond or release information was available.

Sammy Sheppard, 26, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Nov. 24 by LCSO for disorderly conduct/language. He was released the following day with credit for time served.

Bruce Allen Swaringen, 55, was arrested Nov. 27 by LCSO for disorderly conduct. He was released the same day on a payment plan.

Christopher Nolan Taylor, 63, of Llano was arrested Nov. 25 by the Llano Police Department (LPD) for driving while intoxicated. He was released the following day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Scott Donald Vannewkirk, 26, was arrested Nov. 22 by LCSO for abandoning/endangering a child-imminent danger of bodily injury. No bond or release information was available.

Edwin Lee Walker, 46, of Llano was arrested Nov. 23 by LCSO for obstruction/retaliation. No bond or release information was available.

Susan Wiley, 58, of San Saba was arrested Nov. 26 by LCSO for public intoxication. He was released the following day on a payment plan.

Kellis Ulestro Williard, 18, of Austin was arrested Nov. 27 by LCSO for unauthorized use of a vehicle. He was released the same day after posting a $2,000 bond.