Burnet County Jail bookings for the period of Nov. 23-29, 2016

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Nov. 23-29, 2016, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Noah Sidney Brake, 19, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 23 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD) for possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released Nov. 25 after posting a $500 bond.

Geronimo Henry Garza III, 30, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 23 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD) for possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released the same day after posting a $500 bond.

Jose Guerrero-Viera, 29, of Houston was arrested Nov. 23 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on an immigration detainer. He was released Nov. 25 to ICE.

Christian Manuel Macias, 28, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 23 by BPD for possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

John Arnold McDowell, 43, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 23 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) for burglary of a building. He was released the following day after posting a $10,000 bond.

Jorge Ramirez Jr., 35, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 23 by BPD for bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance, bond revocation-abandoning/endangering a child, and failure to identify as a fugitive. No bond or release information was available.

Nathan Cole Smith, 39, of New Caney was arrested Nov. 23 by MFPD for driving while license is invalid and possession of marijuana. He was released the following day after posting a $2,000 bond.

Ismael Jonathan Camacho, 24, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 24 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD) for public intoxication. He was released the same day after posting a $500 bond.

Juan Antonio Flores, 32, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 24 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD) for theft of service. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Samuel Vega Mejia, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 24 by GSPD for driving while intoxicated. He was released the same day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Tana Nicole Mullins, 27, of Brazoria was arrested Nov. 24 by BCSO for motion to revoke-terroristic threat of a family/household member. No bond or release information was available.

Miguel Rodriguez-Martinez, 33, of Austin was arrested Nov. 24 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Javier Barrera, 42, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 25 by GSPD for a prohibited substance in a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, and public intoxication. He was released the same day after posting a $17,500 bond.

David Wayne Bird, 51, of Liberty Hill was arrested Nov. 25 by BPD for driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Juvencio Escalera-Arreguin, 47, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 25 by GSPD for driving while intoxicated. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Theresa Greenville, 48, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Nov. 25 by CSPD for public intoxication. She was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Jose Guerrero-Viera, 29, of Houston was arrested Nov. 25 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released Nov. 28 to ICE.

Robert Wesley Maynard, 20, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Nov. 25 by CSPD for possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released the following day after paying a fine.

Pamela Ranae McAllister, 51, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 25 by BCSO for assault causing bodily injury-family violence. She was released the following day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Lane Alan Peavy, 18, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Nov. 25 by BPD for theft. No bond or release information was available.

Jonathan Jesus Angulo, 24, of Austin was arrested Nov. 26 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released Nov. 28 to ICE.

Jeffrey Mata Bernal, 51, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 26 by BPD for driving while license is invalid and obstruction/retaliation. He was released the following day after posting a $5,500 bond.

Araceli Ocampo-Manuel, 31, of Austin was arrested Nov. 26 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released Nov. 28 to ICE.

Cole Mikel Van Brocklin, 20, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 26 by MFPD for racing on the highway. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Ronni Lyn Barker, 24, of Sunrise Beach Village was arrested Nov. 27 by BCSO for robbery. She was released the following day after posting a $50,000 bond.

Brian David Bennett, 26, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 27 by MFPD for violation of a promise to appear, capias pro fine-disregarding flashing red signal, capias pro fine-no driver’s license, no driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, and failure to appear. He was released the following day after posting a $3,000 bond.

Drew Dennis Franklin, 18, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 27 by GSPD for assault causing bodily injury of a family/household member and robbery. No bond or release information was available.

Flor Emeralda Hernandez, 39, of Granbury was arrested Nov. 27 by BPD for driving while license is invalid. She was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

James Keith Jones, 49, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 27 by BPD for failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

James Chad McKinnon, 38, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 27 by BPD for violation of bond/protective order. He was released the following day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Stacey Jo Nelson, 48, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 27 by BCSO for assault causing bodily injury-family violence. She was released the following day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Elisandro Avalos Osornio, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 27 by BPD for driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Ricardo Santiago-Gutierrez, 27, of Austin was arrested Nov. 27 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Rhonda Lou Anderson, 36, was arrested Nov. 28 by BCSO for possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Cody Wayne Harwood, 22, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 28 by BCSO for motion to revoke-organized retail theft. No bond or release information was available.

Matthew Wesley Moss, 23, of Pflugerville was arrested Nov. 28 by BCSO for robbery. He was released the same day after posting a $50,000 bond.

Francisco Steven Ramirez, 31, of Austin was arrested Nov. 28 by BCSO for driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Jorge Ramirez Jr., 35, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 28 by BCSO for theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Wesley Ryan Anderson, 27, of San Saba was arrested Nov. 29 by BCSO for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. No bond or release information was available.

Ashton Ross Correll, 27, of Bastrop was arrested Nov. 29 by MFPD for theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Juan Estupinan-Alvarez, 22, of Georgetown was arrested Nov. 29 by ICE on an immigration detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Daniel Patrick Hunter, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 29 by BCSO for credit/debit card abuse. No bond or release information was available.

Pedro Lopez-Ricardez, 29, was arrested Nov. 29 by ICE on an immigration detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Juan R. Rodriguez, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 29 by MFPD for driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Armon Deshon Tyler, 32, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 29 by BPD for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. No bond or release information was available.

Rickey Benard Wilkerson, 24, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 29 by BPD for criminal mischief. No bond or release information was available.