Karen White Kennedy, 69, died Oct. 30, 2016

Karen White Kennedy, 69, formerly of Austin, passed away Oct. 30, 2016, in Burnet after a yearlong battle with cancer.

She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and photography. She had a kind heart and a gentle spirit.

She is survived by her loving husband, Donald J. Kennedy.

A private remembrance will be held at a later date.

The family wishes to express their appreciation to Dr. Amy Van Dorfy, Seton Highland Lakes Home Health and Hospice Center for making Karen’s transition peaceful.

Cremation arrangements by Edgar and Jenkins Family Funeral Home, 109 N. Main St. in Burnet, (512) 756-4444. Go to jenkinsserves.com to offer condolences.