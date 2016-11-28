Edward Cleve Flowers, 64, of Llano died Nov. 23, 2016

Edward Cleve Flowers of Llano, Texas, passed away Nov. 23, 2016. He was born Nov. 7, 1952, in Waco. He grew up in Garland and lived in the Dallas area for many years before moving to Wilbern’s Glen near Llano.

Ed was a different drummer kind of guy. He loved nature, surrounding himself with plants and animals. He grew, showed, and judged orchids as a member of the North Texas Orchid Society. Over the years, he had several birds as beloved pets — from a tiny cockatiel to his large, beautiful macaw.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth S. Flowers and Billie Jo Flowers, and niece Amy Wilkinson.

Ed is survived by his brother, Ken Flowers; sister, Angela Harper; brother-in-law, DeWayne Harper; and several nieces, a nephew, great-nieces and great-nephews.

A funeral service is 2 p.m. Dec. 3 at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300.

Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.