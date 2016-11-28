Delilah Jeanette Taff Collins, 86, of Burnet died Nov. 25, 2016

Delilah Jeanette Taff Collins passed into heaven on Nov. 25, 2016, in the comfort of her home in Burnet, Texas, surrounded by her loving family. Jeanette was born in San Saba, Texas, on Dec. 27, 1929, to Charley and Elma Taff.

On October 9, 1949, Jeanette married her devoted husband of 58 years, Melvin Gage Collins, also of San Saba. She was preceded in death by her husband; granddaughter Alison Ray; older sister, Charliece Taff Parker; and brother, Hersel Taff.

Jeanette lived in Burnet more than 65 years. She and Melvin enjoyed fellowship at First United Methodist Church in Burnet. Later, Jeanette’s church family was at Ambassadors for Christ, also in Burnet. She enjoyed reading Christian books, Bible studies, Christian music, and activities with her family. She briefly taught private kindergarten in her home for several years.

Jeanette had an obvious love for people and was greatly loved by all who knew her. She was best known for her great love for the Lord Jesus and was always ready with an expression of love and encouragement and gentle words of wisdom for any and everyone at any time.

Jeanette is survived by her five children, Ted Collins and wife Diane of Lenexa, Kansas, Sue Hurley and husband James of Burnet, Roddy Collins and wife Sandra of Chappel, Jan Ray and husband Ronnie of Burnet, and Todd Collins and wife Tammy of Burnet; along with 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren with an 11th on the way.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Jeanette’s memory to the Ambassadors for Christ Church building fund: Ambassadors for Christ Church, P.O. Box 1357, Burnet, TX 78611, or online at afccburnet.com.

A funeral service is 2 p.m. Nov. 28 at Edgar and Jenkins Funeral Home, 109 N. Main St. in Burnet, (512) 756-4444, with a graveside service following at Pleasant Hills Cemetery in Lake Victor.

