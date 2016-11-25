Melvin B. Asher, 63, of Bertram died Nov. 22, 2016

Melvin B. Asher, 63, of Bertram, Texas, passed away Nov. 22, 2016, in Burnet. He was the son of Leo “Buck” Gambel and LetaMae (Dick) Stewart Asher, born on Feb. 14, 1953, in Burnet County.

“B” was raised in Joppa and attended school in Bertram, graduating from Burnet High School and Southwest Texas State College with a degree in business administration.

After college, he went on to work as an engineer and was last employed as an application engineer with Sulzer Pumps.

He attended Joppa Church. He was an avid hang glider and a member of the Hang Gliders Association.

B was a giving and caring person, never judged anyone, and lit up rooms with his humor.

Survivors include son, Madison Asher of Katy; daughters, Logan Molloy of Katy and Amie Brewer of Dallas; grandson, Jonah Brewer-Doll of Dallas; companion, Sharon Smykal of Burnet; brothers, Jerrell Kauffman of Burnet, Randy Kauffman of Giddings, and Stewart Brizendine of Texas City; and nieces, nephews, and many friends.

Visitation is 8-10 a.m. Nov. 26 at Edgar and Jenkins Family Funeral Home, 109 N. Main St. in Burnet, (512) 756-4444. A funeral service follows at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Gordon Bergstrom officiating. Burial will follow at the Andice Cemetery in Andice.

Donations in B’s memory may be made to the United States Hang Gliding and Para Gliding Association at ushpa.org/page/donate or mailed to Foundation for Free Flights: P.O. Box 1290, Windsor, CA 95492, with the notation “In honor of Melvin Asher.”

