Llano County Jail bookings for the period of Nov. 15-21, 2016

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Nov. 15-21, 2016, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Harold Dewight Amidon, 46, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 16 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) for assault causing bodily injury-family violence. He was released the following day after posting a $3,000 bond.

Robert Wayne Corporon, 61, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 18 by LCSO for indecency with a child-sexual contact. He was released the same day after posting a $10,000 bond.

Freddie Dirden, 24, of Tow was arrested Nov. 18 by LCSO for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Gustavo Garcia-Blancarte, 31, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 18 by LCSO for a commitment-possession of a controlled substance. He was released Nov. 20 per the commitment.

Jamie Douglas Irby, 25, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Nov. 20 by LCSO for failure to appear-possession of marijuana. He was released the same day after posting an $1,800 bond.

Amy Susan Jimenez, 32, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 17 by LCSO for assault causing bodily injury-family violence. She was released the same day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Michael Alred Kamradt, 41, of Llano was arrested Nov. 21 by the Llano Police Department (LPD) for deadly conduct. No bond or release information was available.

Justin Lamb, 27, of Yuma, Arizona, was arrested Nov. 19 by LCSO for murder. No bond or release information was available.

Trudy Danielle Litz, 41, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 15 by LCSO for an indictment-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Janet Lee Nilam, 33, of Llano was arrested Nov. 21 by LPD for public intoxication. No bond or release information was available.

Danny Mills, 40, of Willis was arrested Nov. 15 by LCSO for motion to revoke probation-possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Corina Limon Mungia, 51, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 17 by LCSO for assault causing bodily injury-family violence. She was released the same day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Dacy Christine Overstreet, 24, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 18 by LCSO for failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury. She was released Nov. 20 after posting a $3,000 bond.

Aaron Riggs, 27, of Llano was arrested Nov. 17 by LCSO for driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after posting a $1,250 bond.

Mark Sharp, 54, of Tow was arrested Nov. 15 by LCSO for motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Tanya Lynn Slaughter, 35, of Llano was arrested Nov. 15 by LPD for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and public intoxication. No bond or release information was available.

Courtney Statler, 20, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 20 by LCSO for assault by threat. No bond or release information was available.

Gary Stine, 51, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Nov. 18 by LCSO for driving while license is invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired boat registration, expired license plates/registration, and violation of a promise to appear. He was released Nov. 20 after paying fines.

James Torres, 31, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 18 by LCSO for NISI-failure to appear-tampering with physical evidence, motion to revoke-possession of a controlled substance, failure to identify, and possession of a controlled substance. He was released the same day to the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

Christopher Cain Yarter, 35, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 17 by LCSO for assault causing bodily injury-family violence. He was released the following day after posting a $4,000 bond.