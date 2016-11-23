Categorized | Obituaries

Gracie Leona Weitner, 97, of Hoover’s Valley died Nov. 15, 2016

Gracie Leona Weitner was born Nov. 24, 1918, in Keota, Oklahoma. She went to her Lord and Savior on Nov. 15, 2016.

She moved to the Hoover’s Valley area in 1985 and was a member of Primitive Baptist Church until her death. She enjoyed her grandchildren, gardening, fishing, and cooking. She worked for many years at Buckner Boys Ranch outside of Burnet.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernie R. Weitner; son Charles Wayne Weitner; four sisters; and one brother.

She is survived by her son Bobby Weitner and wife Susan of Burnet; sister Flossie Owens of Lake Jackson; granddaughters, Gina Dulcamara, Julie Weitner, Jill Stuart, Lori Turner, and Cristie Dorman; and 13 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service is 11 a.m. Nov. 17 at Primitive Baptist Church.

Arrangements by Edgar and Jenkins Family Funeral Home, 109 N. Main St. in Burnet, (512) 756-4444.


