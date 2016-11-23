Carsyn Bennett Oatman, infant, died Nov. 21, 2016

Carsyn Bennett Oatman of Georgetown, born Sept. 1, 2016, passed away Nov. 21, 2016. In his short, sweet life, he brought unending joy to his family and anyone who was around him. His sweet smile brought such light to the world.

He is survived by his parents, Theron and Lauren Oatman; siblings, Brennen, Peyton, and Caisyn; grandparents Sam Oatman and Ed and Debbie Lown; great-grandmother Betty Menefee; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother Diane Oatman.

A service is 1 p.m. Nov. 25 at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. A graveside service will follow at Llano City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Texas Game Warden Association, 4367 FM 1047, Hamilton, TX 76531, or by calling 1-800-322-8492.

Pallbearers are Buck Burchett, Braxton Harris, Brent Whitus, and Chris Wilson.

Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.